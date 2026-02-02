iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Short Interest Up 68.3% in January

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,642,115 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the December 31st total of 13,452,690 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,224,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,224,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 4.5%
Shares of NASDAQ ETHA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,704,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,083,898. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $36.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
