Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $136.78 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $136.78 million and approximately $39.35 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.91 or 0.03012432 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,510,320,616 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasis.net. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is oasis.net/blog. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,510,285,642 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01762355 USD and is down -8.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $47,587,334.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasis.net/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

