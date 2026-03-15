CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. $CTMX Shares Acquired by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,600 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of CTMX opened at $4.68 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTMX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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