KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Up 23.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) shot up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 110,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 96,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

KDA Group Stock Up 23.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.40.

KDA Group Company Profile



KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services. The company also offers PREDICTIVE e-Prescriber software for assisting doctors; and KRx, a cloud-based solution that analyzes each user's prescription pattern and displays the appropriate expected medication.

See Also

