Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Shares Down 22.8% – What’s Next?

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) fell 22.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 647,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 191,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Orex Minerals Trading Down 22.8%

The company has a market cap of C$7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.