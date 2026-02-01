The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278,056 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,690,584,000 after buying an additional 435,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,961,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,670,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,140,000 after purchasing an additional 112,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,388,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allstate by 7.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,655,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172,931 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.19.

Allstate Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ALL opened at $198.89 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $215.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $4,706,857.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,660,025.66. The trade was a 17.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,400 shares of company stock worth $10,313,256. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

