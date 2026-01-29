Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $219.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.8182.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $221.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $221.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $894,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,737.33. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total transaction of $183,720.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,506.98. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

