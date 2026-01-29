GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $335.00

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.8%

GE opened at $292.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.35. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

