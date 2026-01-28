Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.94 and last traded at $134.99, with a volume of 1480595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.97.

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.74.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $580.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 50,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 81,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 65,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

