Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. 4,269,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.85.

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

