Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.88. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 423.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Management raised medium‑term margin targets (2026 margin target increased to 32%–37%) and projected $30M–$40M of Accession integration synergies — a clear positive for long‑term profitability if integration executes as planned.

Top line and adjusted operating metrics were strong: total Q4 revenues ~ $1.6B (up ~35.7% YoY), EBITDAC (adjusted) expanded and adjusted diluted EPS rose to $0.93, signaling underlying cash profitability improvement after acquisitions.

Investors can review the Q4 earnings call/transcripts for detail on growth drivers and margin assumptions; the company emphasized acquisition integration but noted margin pressure in certain areas.

Headline diluted EPS underperformed consensus (reported ~$0.59 GAAP diluted EPS vs. street adjusted expectations), which markets interpreted as a meaningful miss despite adjusted metrics — a key driver of selling pressure.

Revenue came in slightly below some analyst estimates and organic revenue declined (Q4 organic revenue -2.8% YoY), raising questions about core‑business growth outside acquisitions.

Several firms trimmed price targets / moved to neutral or equal‑weight (Wells Fargo, Barclays, Bank of America cuts; Truist trimmed its target but retained Buy), reducing near‑term analyst support and pressuring sentiment.

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

