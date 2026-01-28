Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.81

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.81 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a 1.1% increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79.
Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 43 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $13.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance
Shares of APD stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.10. The company had a trading volume of 625,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $229.11 and a one year high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of -144.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.
