Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.92. 3,908,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 218,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 369,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 331,375 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 283,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 69,779 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 12,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

