General Mills, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.

General Mills has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -0.06. General Mills has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,094.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills



General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

