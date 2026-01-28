Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cycurion in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Cycurion in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cycurion to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

CYCU traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cycurion has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $2,009.22. The company has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

