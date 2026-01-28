HP Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
HP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. HP has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HP to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
HP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 5,888,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,880,707. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. HP has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Argus raised HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.
HP Company Profile
HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.
Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.
