The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (CGABL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 15th

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Sunday, February 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This is a 0.0% increase from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CGABL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. 10,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,903. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.

About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

The Carlyle Group Inc 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (Nasdaq: CGABL) are unsecured, subordinated debt securities issued by The Carlyle Group Inc, a global alternative asset manager. These notes pay a fixed annual interest rate of 4.625%, with interest typically paid semi-annually. As subordinated obligations, they rank below the company’s senior debt but above its equity in the event of liquidation. The notes mature in 2061, at which point the principal amount is payable, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased by the issuer under the terms set forth in the offering documents.

The issuance of these subordinated notes is intended to support Carlyle’s ongoing capital needs, including general corporate purposes and potential growth initiatives across its various investment platforms.

