Curve DAO Token One Day Volume Reaches $60.64 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $511.54 million and $60.64 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.37 or 0.99030528 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Profile
Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,346,253,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,637,040 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.finance. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curve DAO Token is news.curve.fi. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
