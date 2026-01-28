GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $10.40 EPS

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40, FiscalAI reports. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from GE Vernova’s conference call:

GE Vernova booked $59 billion of orders in 2025 and finished the year with a $150 billion backlog (up ~25%), with gas power slot reservations up to 83 GW and a goal of ~100 GW by end?2026.

of orders in 2025 and finished the year with a (up ~25%), with gas power slot reservations up to 83 GW and a goal of ~100 GW by end?2026. The company raised 2026 guidance (now $44–45B revenue and 11–13% adjusted EBITDA margin), will close the Prolec GE acquisition Feb 2 (included in guidance), doubled the dividend for 2026, and increased the buyback authorization to $10 billion.

acquisition Feb 2 (included in guidance), doubled the dividend for 2026, and increased the buyback authorization to $10 billion. Management emphasized margin expansion and operational ramp?up — adding $8 billion of equipment backlog margin dollars in 2025, targeting ~20 GW annual gas turbine capacity by mid?2026, and generating $3.7 billion of free cash flow in 2025.

of equipment backlog margin dollars in 2025, targeting ~20 GW annual gas turbine capacity by mid?2026, and generating $3.7 billion of free cash flow in 2025. Wind remains a near?term headwind after the U.S. offshore stop?work order, driving roughly $600 million of 2025 wind losses, an expected Q1 2026 wind loss of $300–400 million, and a potential ~$250 million revenue hit if remaining Vineyard Wind turbines cannot be installed by March.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $710.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $643.71 and its 200-day moving average is $619.78. The company has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $731.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $760.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $830.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Rothschild Redb lowered GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

