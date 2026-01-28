Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $69.70 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.70 or 0.00077412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and $333.32 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00010168 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,784,577 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
