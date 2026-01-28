SLT (SLT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $141.98 Thousand

SLT (SLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One SLT token can now be purchased for $14.80 or 0.00016436 BTC on exchanges. SLT has a market cap of $147.99 million and $141.98 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SLT has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.37 or 0.99030528 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLT Profile

SLT’s launch date was March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst. SLT’s official website is slt.game. The official message board for SLT is t.me/smartlogisticst.

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 14.74677867 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $127,237.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

