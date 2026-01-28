J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,297,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,336,064,000 after acquiring an additional 240,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $662,837,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,793,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,957,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,787,399.36. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $1,008,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,852,324.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,955 shares of company stock worth $24,072,733. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $354.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.53. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $520.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

