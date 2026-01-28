Federated Hermes Inc. Has $165.67 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 934.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992,031 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vertiv worth $165,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 22.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $189.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average of $157.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.06. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

