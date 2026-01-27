American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) vs. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Financial Survey

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 0 4 2 0 2.33 American Assets Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67

Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 23.73% 8.10% 3.35% American Assets Trust 13.98% 5.43% 2.03%

Dividends

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 85.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 134.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. American Assets Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and American Assets Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $444.97 million 5.42 $72.56 million $0.89 21.53 American Assets Trust $457.86 million 2.41 $72.82 million $1.01 17.87

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats American Assets Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

