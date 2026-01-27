Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 593 shares.The stock last traded at $30.2690 and had previously closed at $30.51.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.
Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico?based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company’s core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value?added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.
With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw?material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.
