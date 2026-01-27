Ford Motor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 123,232 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 17% compared to the typical volume of 105,559 put options.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 61,613,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,206,242. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,617,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,708,000 after buying an additional 5,371,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,172,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,328,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,847,000 after buying an additional 15,866,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

