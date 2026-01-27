HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64, Zacks reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HCA opened at $473.08 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $295.00 and a 1-year high of $520.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.75.

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

