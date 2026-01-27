Landore Resources (LON:LND) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.45 and last traded at GBX 2.60. Approximately 12,484,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 26,640,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70.

Landore Resources Trading Down 2.8%

The stock has a market cap of £9.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.73.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources (AIM: LND) is the 100% owner of the highly prospective BAM Gold Project, Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which has a resource estimate of 1.5M oz Au.

Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.

