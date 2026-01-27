Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 12.8% – Here’s Why

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 and last traded at GBX 0.24. 52,902,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 24,560,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27.

Nuformix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.21.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It also has an option agreement with Oxilio Ltd. for NXP001 for oncology indications.

