Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 169953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFEV. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 114,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

