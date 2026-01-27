Brokerages Set Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price at $179.62

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.6154.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Repligen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Get Repligen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Institutional Trading of Repligen

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $331,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,039.20. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $3,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,675.23. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 49,657 shares of company stock valued at $7,721,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 2,663.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 67.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 34.2% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average is $143.25. Repligen has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,171.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.23 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.