Contrasting Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertiv and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $8.01 billion 8.63 $495.80 million $2.65 68.26 Mawson Infrastructure Group $59.26 million 0.09 -$46.13 million ($12.60) -0.38

Analyst Ratings

Vertiv has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vertiv and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 1 4 19 1 2.80 Mawson Infrastructure Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Vertiv currently has a consensus target price of $187.89, suggesting a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Vertiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vertiv is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Risk & Volatility

Vertiv has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its stock price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertiv and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 10.67% 50.82% 14.98% Mawson Infrastructure Group -24.28% N/A -22.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Vertiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Vertiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertiv beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers AC and DC power management products, switchgear and busbar products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and digital critical infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Vertiv, Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves cloud services, financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, energy, education, government, social media, and retail industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

