BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) vs. AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN) Head to Head Analysis

AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN) and BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and BETA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A BETA Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 BETA Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AERWINS Technologies and BETA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BETA Technologies has a consensus target price of $38.13, suggesting a potential upside of 56.12%. Given BETA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BETA Technologies is more favorable than AERWINS Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and BETA Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A -$25.94 million ($40.00) 0.00 BETA Technologies $15.09 million 356.88 -$275.64 million ($9.83) -2.48

AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BETA Technologies. BETA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AERWINS Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BETA Technologies beats AERWINS Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc. engages in redesigning single-seat optionally manned air vehicle in the United States. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies Inc. is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc. is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.

