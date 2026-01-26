Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.50 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($8.50), FiscalAI reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.24. 4,446,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,265. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently -116.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $141,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,675.20. The trade was a 58.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,175,000 after buying an additional 1,652,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,273,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,117,000 after purchasing an additional 399,286 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 592.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 380,256 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $18,805,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on ARE to $65 from $60 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling analyst conviction that shares have upside from current levels. MarketScreener

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on ARE to $65 from $60 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling analyst conviction that shares have upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: A local commercial real?estate transaction (Carlsbad office campus sale) appeared in regional coverage but has no clear material impact on Alexandria’s balance sheet or fundamentals. Article

A local commercial real?estate transaction (Carlsbad office campus sale) appeared in regional coverage but has no clear material impact on Alexandria’s balance sheet or fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead?plaintiff participation in a securities class action against Alexandria covering the Jan. 27, 2025–Oct. 27, 2025 period; filings allege securities?law violations and the January 26, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline is being widely publicized — increased litigation risk and potential liabilities can pressure the stock. Representative notices: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman (class action filed). Bronstein Filing

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead?plaintiff participation in a securities class action against Alexandria covering the Jan. 27, 2025–Oct. 27, 2025 period; filings allege securities?law violations and the January 26, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline is being widely publicized — increased litigation risk and potential liabilities can pressure the stock. Representative notices: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman (class action filed). Negative Sentiment: Several additional plaintiff firms (Portnoy Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Schall Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, DJS, BFA and others) issued deadline reminders or announced investigations — the volume of solicitations amplifies market concern about a potential adverse ruling or settlement. Examples: Portnoy Law Firm; Bragar Eagel & Squire; Schall Law Firm. Portnoy Bragar Schall

Several additional plaintiff firms (Portnoy Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Schall Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, DJS, BFA and others) issued deadline reminders or announced investigations — the volume of solicitations amplifies market concern about a potential adverse ruling or settlement. Examples: Portnoy Law Firm; Bragar Eagel & Squire; Schall Law Firm. Negative Sentiment: Short?term negative coverage from outlets flagging REIT risk and “sell alerts” (Seeking Alpha, Benzinga) increases bearish sentiment and can exacerbate outflows or momentum selling in the near term. Seeking Alpha Benzinga

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

