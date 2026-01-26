Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 198 to GBX 200 in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

QLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quilter from GBX 165 to GBX 170 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 186 to GBX 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Quilter from GBX 195 to GBX 215 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.29.

Get Quilter alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QLT

Quilter Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Quilter

Shares of QLT traded up GBX 1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 195.20. 19,533,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,952.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 119.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 201.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.20.

In related news, insider Alison Morris acquired 13,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 per share, for a total transaction of £24,804.03. Also, insider Chris Hill acquired 28,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 per share, for a total transaction of £49,956.48. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Quilter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.