Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $14,495,738.45 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Marc Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,384,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,164,861. The company has a market cap of $347.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average is $150.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,541,000 after buying an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,644,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

