Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,225 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,200. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,383 price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,300.60.

Shares of LON:BYG traded up GBX 4 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,042. The stock had a trading volume of 417,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,975. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,051.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,011.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 829 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,208.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 30 earnings per share for the quarter. Big Yellow Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 120.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Yellow Group will post 57.4799434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

