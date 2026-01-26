Solar Thin Films (OTCMKTS:SLTZ) and Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Financial Survey

Solar Thin Films (OTCMKTS:SLTZ – Get Free Report) and Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solar Thin Films and Nextpower”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Thin Films N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nextpower $2.96 billion 5.41 $509.17 million $3.85 28.01

Analyst Ratings

Nextpower has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Thin Films.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Solar Thin Films and Nextpower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Thin Films 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nextpower 0 7 16 2 2.80

Nextpower has a consensus target price of $99.10, indicating a potential downside of 8.10%. Given Solar Thin Films’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Solar Thin Films is more favorable than Nextpower.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Nextpower shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Solar Thin Films shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nextpower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Thin Films and Nextpower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Thin Films N/A N/A N/A Nextpower 17.08% 35.05% 18.13%

Summary

Nextpower beats Solar Thin Films on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Thin Films

Solar Thin Films, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and installs thin-film amorphous silicon photovoltaic manufacturing equipment used in plants that produce photovoltaic thin-film a-Si solar panels or modules. The company serves businesses and investment partnerships engaged in the production of photovoltaic thin-film modules; and corporations and governments involved in the construction of solar power plants principally in the United States, Europe, Russia, Ukraine, and Asia. Solar Thin Films, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. (Nextpower) was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

