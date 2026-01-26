Perpetual Credit Income Trust to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PCI)

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 54.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Stock Performance
About Perpetual Credit Income Trust
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
