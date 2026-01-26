UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $226,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $753.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $755.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.70.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,521. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha previews Regeneron's Q4 and expects an earnings beat and a strong 2026, maintaining a Buy rating and noting the shares have rallied >16% since the author's prior note — this supports upside if results meet or exceed guidance.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks says Regeneron has the right setup to beat upcoming earnings (Earnings "ESP"/estimates upside), which could trigger further upside if the company reports above-consensus results.

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on REGN from $750 to $875 and kept an "outperform" call — a material analyst upgrade that increases implied upside and can support buying interest.

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat aggregation (reported on DefenseWorld/American Banking News) shows an average analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" across ~28 brokerages, indicating broad analyst conviction that could limit downside absent a negative print.

Neutral Sentiment: Reminders that Regeneron will release quarterly earnings on Friday — serves as the immediate event risk/reward driver; expect heightened volume and larger intraday moves around the report.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks compares REGN with Illumina (ILMN) on valuation — useful context for investors weighing sector alternatives, but not an immediate catalyst for REGN alone.

Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlights two medical names that could beat earnings (including REGN), which reinforces market attention on earnings-season upside but is not new company-specific data.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

