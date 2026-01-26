Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 28,952 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $35,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,585 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of EMR opened at $147.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.62. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 12.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.