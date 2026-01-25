Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading Up 30.3% – Here’s Why

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) traded up 30.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 687,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 107,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Palamina Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$18.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99.

About Palamina

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

