Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TYRA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,823,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,585,625. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 118,492 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 263,199 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 810,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 393,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 696,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 506,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

