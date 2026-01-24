SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Trading 10.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.1250. Approximately 10,873,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,760,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAES shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SEALSQ in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SEALSQ to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAES. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the third quarter worth about $37,000. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in SEALSQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

