Electroneum Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $24.32 million and $341.52 thousand worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001121 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,817,604 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is blog.electroneum.com. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

