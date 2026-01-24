Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $110,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,260,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $388,436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,115,025,000 after buying an additional 670,302 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,696,738,000 after buying an additional 528,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 788,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 371,806 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,850. This represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 22,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.89, for a total transaction of $13,019,717.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,977.66. This represents a 89.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,714 shares of company stock worth $31,617,799. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $523.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $609.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.57.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

