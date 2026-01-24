Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,392,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,445,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,434,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after buying an additional 89,922 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $57.93.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

