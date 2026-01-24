Strs Ohio Sells 75,635 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $30,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,718,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 555.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 57.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,063,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,469,000 after purchasing an additional 388,212 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 501.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 324,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 270,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,599.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,829,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $419.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.86.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $407.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $399.09 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $44,006,953.53. The trade was a 11.45% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Featured Articles

