Insider Buying: Boab Metals (ASX:BML) Insider Buys A$12,535.60 in Stock

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML – Get Free Report) insider Simon Noon purchased 31,339 shares of Boab Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.40 per share, with a total value of A$12,535.60.
Boab Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
About Boab Metals
