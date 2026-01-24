Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.77.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $266.72. 445,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,694. Labcorp has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $293.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.36 and its 200 day moving average is $266.20.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Labcorp will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at $23,010,068.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,817.32. This represents a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Labcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,070,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 989,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,734,000 after acquiring an additional 684,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,878,000 after acquiring an additional 440,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 28.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,829,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,995,000 after acquiring an additional 401,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 4,070.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 305,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after acquiring an additional 298,415 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

